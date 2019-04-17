John A.Roebling suspension bridge to close Wednesday afternoon

Commuters between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati may have to find a new way in and out of the city.

According to television station FOX19, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials say the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed to vehicles beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m. until further notice.

The closure comes after sandstone fragments broke off from the north tower on Tuesday.

Drivers can use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati, or the Fourth Street Veterans Bridge to the Taylor Southgate Bridge between Newport and Kentucky.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the westbound sidewalks on the Roebling Bridge.

Construction and repair to the towers is expected to begin in the spring of 2020.

