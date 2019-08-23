John Calipari, Barack Obama play round of golf

Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari and former President Barack Obama played a round of golf Friday.

Calipari called the round with the former President "the greatest round of golf that you could ever play."

Barack Obama's golf cart had a "45 Obama" logo on it. Calipari called Obama a "serious golfer" who played well.

Calipari is known for his high-profile run-ins and accompanying photos on social media. He has met several politicians including the Clintons and Bushes along with prior encounters with Obama. Calipari said in an interview with WKYT that George H.W. Bush was one of his favorites, and he said previously he was star-struck once seeing him.

He said he takes photos during his high-profile visits because of his excitement to meet people "who have had success and have done good things."