John Calipari: 'It's supposed to sting when you lose'

Kentucky head coach John Calipari tweeted for the first time following his team's overtime Elite Eight loss to Auburn Sunday.

"Losing stinks. As I told the guys afterwards, it’s supposed to sting when you lose. If it’s doesn’t you’re not a competitor. This one is going to hurt for all of us for a while but it doesn’t take away from what this team accomplished this season and how much these kids grew," Calipari tweeted.

He would praise his players' progress throughout the season, as the Wildcats started the season with a blowout loss and finished just shy of an appearance in the Final Four.

"Each and every player isn’t the same version he was at the beginning of the season. Every player grew, and as they improved, our team got better and put us in the mix again."

He also said he is hopeful that Big Blue Nation recognizes the accomplishments of the team.

"I so badly wanted to get to next weekend to have another week to coach these kids. I’ve enjoyed coaching this group as much as any I have ever had. These are a bunch of great kids and I hope our fan base celebrates them for a terrific season."

The Auburn Tigers won 77-71 to make their first Final Four in team history.