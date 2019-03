Kentucky head coach John Calipari is addressing the media ahead of a top 10 rematch against Tennessee.

No. 4 Kentucky dominated in the first meeting at Rupp Arena, but the No. 7 Volunteers hope to secure a home win which will have major impacts on SEC Tournament seeding.

Tennesee head coach Rick Barnes is also scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. on WKYT.

Our coverage will begin with Wildcat Warmup, which will air at 11:30 a.m.