John Calipari make-up bottle signing Thursday at Kroger Field

University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari will be signing commemorative Maker's Mark bottles at Kroger Field on Thursday, April 25.

Calipari was stuck in Chicago and missed the original signing at Keeneland on April 12.

The signing will take place at West Gate 9. Parking will be available at the Blue Lot off Alumni Drive.

The event is from 6 p.m until 8:30 p.m. Those with tickets can start getting in line at 3 p.m.

No camping out is allowed.

Only those with tickets to the original signing at Keeneland will be allowed in.

