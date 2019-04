University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari will be signing commemorative bottles of Maker's Mark Thursday, April 25.

Calipari was stuck in Chicago during the April 12 signing.

The make up signing will be at Kroger Field. The event starts at 6 p.m., but those with tickets can start getting in line at 3 p.m.

Only those with tickets to the original signing at Keeneland will be allowed in.

An email should be sent to those people with their new ticket.