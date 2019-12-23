John Calipari named college basketball coach of the decade

UK Coach John Calipari was named the College Basketball Coach of the Decade by Sporting News on Monday.

Now in his 11th season in 2019-20, Calipari owns more wins, more NCAA Tournament victories, more Final Four appearances, more Elite Eight berths and more Sweet 16 showings than any other coach since arriving at Kentucky.

In a piece penned by national writer Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News credits Calipari for changing the college basketball landscape. DeCourcy wrote that “no one defined the 2010s in the same way as Calipari … nor achieved the same degree of consistent success.”

With a 313-74 record at UK through last week’s game vs. Ohio State, he trails only the Baron of the Bluegrass, Adolph Rupp, in total wins as the head coach of the Wildcats.

Overall, he’s churned out 38 NBA draft picks, 29 first-rounders, three No. 1 overall selections, 13 top-10 picks and 21 lottery selections at Kentucky.