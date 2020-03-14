John Calipari says not seeing his guys 'is going to hurt for a while'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- John Calipari has been told that Kentucky's athletic facilities are shutting down indefinitely and that he cannot have in-person contact with his players until April 15.
He tweeted the following to express his emotions.
It kind of hit me this morning that my time to have an impact on the young people on this team is done. We were told yesterday that the athletic facilities were being shut down and that we cannot have in-person contact with any player or the team until April 15.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 14, 2020
Don’t get me wrong, we will stay connected with the kids. We will still text and talk over the phone and give these kids guidance. It’s just not seeing my guys every day that is going to hurt for a while.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 14, 2020