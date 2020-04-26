John ‘Papa John’ Schnatter donates $1M to help small businesses

To help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation is donating $1 million dollars.

Television station WAVE reports the funds will be distributed to nonprofit groups focused on economic recovery and directly to some small business owners.

Schnatter’s foundation will also be creating a new website offering custom merchandise that can be purchased, benefiting his charity. Proceeds from this site will be matched by Schnatter and will contribute to other charities focusing on small business workers and survival.

