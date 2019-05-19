'John Wick 3' dethrones 'Avengers: Endgame' with $57 million

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

The box office has a new king and his name is John Wick.

The third installment of the hyper-violent Keanu Reeves franchise has taken the top spot at the North American box office and ended the three-week reign of "Avengers: Endgame." Studios on Sunday say "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" has grossed an estimated $57 million in its opening weekend.

"Avengers: Endgame" slid to second place in its fourth weekend with $29.4 million. Domestically, it's now second only to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu" placed third with $24.8 million and "A Dog's Journey" opened in fourth with an underwhelming $8 million.

The young adult adaptation "The Sun Is Also a Star" fizzled in its debut, grossing only $2.6 million and landing in eighth place.

