Johnson County School District closed Thursday; officials investigate school threats

The Johnson County School District is closed Thursday, in the wake of reports that threats had been made toward Johnson Central High School.

The district closed classes in a Facebook post early Thursday morning, though the post did not explicitly link the closing to the reported threats.

Late Wednesday night, in a separate Facebook post, the district addressed students and parents at Johnson Central High and Middle Schools, saying the district had been investigating threats made toward the high school.

The message, from Superintendent Thom Cochran, states that after speaking to multiple students, they found “no evidence that any of these rumors have any merit or truth to them.”

The school district had intended to be in class Thursday, according to the post, with additional security.

District officials also said they would be turning over their information to law enforcement for further investigation.

