Jonathan Kuminga reclassifying to Class of 2020

According to multiple reports, Jonathan Kuminga, the top-ranked high school basketball in the country in the Class of 2021, has reclassified to 2020.

In the tweet below, it shows Kuminga virtually graduating from The Patrick School in New Jersey.

A few weeks ago, the five-star forward released a list of finalists that includes Duke, Auburn, Texas Tech, Kentucky and the G-League.

The Wildcats are certainly an option, but most recruiting experts expect Kuminga to play professionally in the G-League next season.