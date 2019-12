Kentucky House Democrats are making history by selecting state Rep. Joni Jenkins as their top-ranking leader.

She is the first woman to serve as the party’s floor leader in the chamber.

Jenkins succeeds Rocky Adkins as the House minority floor leader.

Jenkins has served as minority whip, a role that will be filled by Rep. Angie Hatton of Whitesburg.

In her new job, Jenkins will become the leading voice for Democrats in the Republican-dominated chamber.