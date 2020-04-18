Josh Allen staying in shape despite outbreak of COVID-19

Former Kentucky All-American Josh Allen is gearing up for his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As you could imagine, it is difficult to train with the outbreak of COVID-19 shutting everything down, but the Jaguars first-round pick is doing his best to stay in tip-top shape.

He joined Jacksonville's Instagram Live to talk about this challenge.

"It is challenging right now with the Coronavirus," said Allen. "I hope everybody stays safe and hope everybody feels better about that. It's definitely weird because I should be out training with certain types of people and you really can't. Having your priorities in line is a challenge but from what I am doing here, I am getting a good work, so when I come back to play football if we have a season, I can be prepared enough to fall right in line."

Josh added that he hopes Jacksonville drafts Lynn Bowden Jr, Logan Stenberg and Calvin Taylor next week. The virtual NFL Draft begins on April 23.