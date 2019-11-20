Josh Hicks to challenge Rep. Andy Barr for 6th District seat

Congressman Andy Barr will have another retired Marine challenging him in 2020.

Josh Hicks is a U.S. Marine veteran, former police officer, and lawyer, and he plans to run as a Democrat for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District seat.

The Fleming County native posted his campaign launch video on social media on Tuesday. It's titled "Be Somebody."

"When you've come up, and kind of had to scratch or claw your way to something, then you always keep that struggle in mind, and it makes you very firm and rooted in the communities you came from," said Hicks.

Rep. Barr is coming off of a win in a highly watched election in 2018 against Retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath.

We reached out to the congressman and received this statement from his campaign spokeswoman:

"At a time when we need leadership that unites the country and brings people together, it's sad to see hyper-partisan candidates like Josh Hicks aligning himself with the views of socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who seek only to tear the country apart with the politics of envy, the divisive rhetoric of class warfare and the destructive desire to punish success."

Hicks says he doesn't want to be defined by someone else's campaign.

"Unfortunately, they don't get to say who I am. I get to say who I am," said Hicks.

Hicks told WKYT he plans to have his campaign focus on issues that impact Kentucky families on a daily basis. He says that proved successful for Governor-elect Andy Beshear.

"I feel like voices like mine and folks with experiences like mine are not being well-represented in Congress right now," said Hicks.

Below is the full statement from Rep. Barr's campaign.

This brand of “us vs. them” politics is precisely what has produced an obsession with impeachment in Washington, instead of a positive agenda that would actually make life better for all American families.

That’s why Congressman Barr remains focused on doing the job he was elected to do - promoting pro-growth policies that have produced an American worker boom, the lowest unemployment in 50 years, the fastest wage growth in decades, declining poverty, growing prosperity and upward mobility.