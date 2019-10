Rock band Journey is bringing its 2020 North American tour to Rupp Arena.

The band will be joined by The Pretenders for the Nov. 8 concert. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 8.

The two rock bands will begin their five-month tour in May, and their Lexington tour stop is the third to last scheduled date.

There are a total of 60 stops on the tour, which includes performances throughout the United States and Canada.