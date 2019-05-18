Judge: Accused Lexington Imam must remain in jail

A judge has ruled that a Lexington Imam must stay in jail while he waits for trial.

Mahmoud Shalash faces federal charges for his role in an alleged murder-for-hire. Shalash is Imam at the Islamic Center of Lexington.

He’s one of three men charged in the investigation. The two others, John Sadiqullah, and Abdul Hadi are charged with conspiring to hire a hitman.

An affidavit claims Shalash discussed hiring a hit man to help settle a business debt. Unknown to Shalash, the person he discussed his plans with was an undercover FBI agent.

The judge ruled Shalash must stay in jail, saying Shalash is considered a flight risk.

Shalash is being held in the Woodford County Detention Center.