Judge: Former Covington Catholic basketball star accused of rape can attend church during house arrest

A former Kentucky high school basketball star accused of rape will be allowed to leave house arrest, but he can only attend church if he does.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports 19-year-old Jacob Walter will be able to go to church each Sunday at First Baptist Church in Dayton, but the judge denied his other requests.

The Cincinnati Enquirer was first to report the conditions of the house arrest.

Authorities say Walter raped and sodomized a woman in December 2018. The victim tried to get Walter to stop, but he dismissed her during the assault. He would call the victim after the sexual assault stating he was sorry. The victim suffered injuries on several parts of her body.

Court documents also showed Walter was charged with sentenced as a juvenile to 30 days in house detention with his parents in a May 2018 case.

The 7-foot, 300 pound Walter helped lead Covington Catholic to a state championship in 2018. He received a scholarship offer to play at Xavier University but was not on the fall roster.