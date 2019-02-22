Judge considers sentence for Boyle Co. teen convicted in stepmother’s death

A Boyle County teenager is still waiting to learn her sentence, after being convicted of killing her stepmother and stealing a car.

Last month, Jenna Oakley pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and theft of a motor vehicle by unlawful taking in the case. The total recommended sentence is 15-years.

Oakley was 15 when her stepmother Rhonda Oakley was killed, back in September of 2016. The teen went missing after her stepmother's death but was found days later in New Mexico with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Kenneth Nigh.

At a hearing on Friday, Oakley read a letter she wrote to the court.

“I cannot tell you how very sorry I am that I did not save her that day, two and a half years ago," read Oakley. "I am also sorry for all the pain and hurt and the frustration that it has caused.”

At the hearing, defense attorneys asked the judge to place Oakley in the Morehead Youth Development Center until her sentence hearing next month, when Oakley will have turned 18. Attorneys say she would receive counseling and learn life skills there before being sent to prison.

The defense also brought in a licensed psychologist and a staff member of the center and had them explain to the court how their program operates.

The Commonwealth, however, is asking for Oakley to be placed back behind bars at the Adair Juvenile Detention Center, where she is currently being held until her sentencing in March.

After a brief recess, the judge came back saying he will make his decision in a written order.