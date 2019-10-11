Judge declines to lower bond for man charged in deadly Franklin County crash

The man charged in a deadly Franklin County crash will stay in jail.

Jerry Elder appeared in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday, October 11, 2019. (Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)

Police say Jerry Elder was watching a video on his cell-phone, when his tractor-trailer crashed into a jeep nearly two weeks ago on interstate 64, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Elder has been charged with murder in the crash, but his lawyer, Josian Passalacqua, says the charge is too extreme.

Elder appeared in court Friday with his arm in a sling as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in the wreck.

"From my understanding, it's that there's been several accidents in that area recently, so this is not an isolated event. I think he's being singled out because he's a truck driver or something, maybe, I don't know," says Passalacqua.

Passalacqua expressed concern over the speed of proceedings in Elder’s case, saying reaction has been too swift, and too extreme.

"It happened not even two weeks ago and he was barely presented to the grand jury Tuesday, so to be indicted on a murder charge and there was barely a week to do an investigation - I think it's overblown and out of proportion."

Elder’s attorney asked bond be lowered from $250,000 to something which would allow him to bail out and get shoulder surgery.

The judge denied that request and said it can be discussed further at a later date.

Elder's lawyer says he plans to file a motion so Elder can get out of jail and receive medical attention for his shoulder.

A pretrial conference date has not yet been scheduled.

