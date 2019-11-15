Judge dismisses Kentucky Derby disqualification lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit aiming to overturn Maximum Security's Kentucky Derby disqualification.

U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell made the ruling on Friday.

Racing stewards ruled the thoroughbred swerved out of his lane during the Derby, impeding the path of several horses in the final turn of the race.

Although Maximum Security was the first horse to cross the finish line, he was disqualified, and Country House was named the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Gary and Mary West, Maximum Security's owners, and others filed the lawsuit against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The plaintiff's attorneys argued the disqualification violated their constitutional rights to due process.

"Kentucky's regulations make clear that the disqualification is not subject to judicial review," wrote Judge Caldwell.

The judge also argued the Wests did not elaborate on how the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission violated their constitutional rights; instead they recited a statute and claimed other regulations were too vague without giving enough evidence for the court to decide otherwise.

Judge Caldwell granted the defendants' motion to dismiss the lawsuit and ruled West's lawsuit moot.

The Wests can still appeal the ruling.