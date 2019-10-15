Judge reduces Sequoyah Collins' bond on murder charge

A judge has lowered the bond for a Lexington woman accused of driving under the influence in a July crash that killed a 10-year-old girl.

Sequoyah Collins' bond was reduced from $530,000 to $150,000 Tuesday. This comes after a pretrial services report was presented to the judge, who determined Collins is a low risk to not show up for court. Collins also had no prior criminal history.

Prosecutors disagreed, saying they still believe Collins is a danger to the community.

Lexington police say Collins has a .211 blood-alcohol content and cocaine in her system when she was driving double the speed limit on Tates Creek Road in the early morning hours of July 5. Her vehicle crashed into another vehicle, killing 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez. The blood test was conducted four hours after the crash.

Collins' attorney asked the judge for a surety bond, but the judge declined the request. If Collins can post bond, she will have to wear an electronic monitoring device and be confined to her home. She can only leave to meet with her legal counsel, go to court or for other outings that are previously approved. Collins would also be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings. She will also not be allowed to drive.

In a September hearing, the judge declined a request from Collins' attorney for a manslaughter charge instead of murder. The judge kept the murder charge, and the grand jury will be presented the case.