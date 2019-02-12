Judge rules Auto Plaza USA obligated to pay overcharged customers

Attorney General Andy Beshear tells WKYT a Fayette County judge has ruled a former Nicholasville auto dealership violated the law, and the company has to pay 1,400 overcharged customers.

WKYT Investigates has followed Auto Plaza USA since April 2017 when a customer believed he paid for his title tax when he bought his car, but the state charged him again.

It turned out this happened to hundreds of customers, and the dealership was accused of keeping the title tax money.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office sued the dealership in the summer of that year.

"We don't stop. When people are taken advantage of in Kentucky it's my job to stand up for them, and I'm proud of our work on this one," Beshear said. "There's a lot of people out there who are going to get their money back, and we're pretty excited about that"

Beshear says his office will keep a close eye on the situation to make sure customers are reimbursed.