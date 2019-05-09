Judge rules Bevin withheld analysis of original pension reform proposal

A judge has ruled that Governor Matt Bevin’s administration did not share important information about the governor’s original pension plan with the public.

The Louisville Courier Journal reports Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd made the ruling on Thursday.

Bevin’s “Keeping the Promise” pension reform plan was originally released in October 2017. The proposed plan would have moved future teachers into a 401K account plan.

At the request of the Kentucky Retirement Systems a consulting firm performed an analysis of the proposed plan. The following month, a group called the Kentucky Public Pension coalition requested a copy of the analysis through the Kentucky Open Records Act.

But that request was denied by the Bevin administration.

Today, Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled that violated the Open Records Act. He also said the report revealed “fiscal and economic problems with the Governor's proposal.”

Gov. Bevin’s office can appeal the ruling. One of the governor’s attorney’s told the Courier Journal they plan to appeal and also file an order in hopes of keeping the analysis from being released.

