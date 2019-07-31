Judge rules Georgetown murder suspect not competent to stand trial

Hunter Moore is accused of killing his caretaker in Georgetown in 2018. (WKYT)
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of murdering his caretaker in Georgetown will return to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for further treatment.

A Scott County judge ruled Wednesday that Hunter Moore is not competent enough to stand trial and will return to the facility in Oldham County for 60 days of treatment.

Doctors performed tests to determine his ability to stand trial and concluded with months of treatment their findings could change.

Prosecutors said they want the public to know they will stay safe as Moore will not be out of state custody while receiving treatment.

Moore’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 4.

 
