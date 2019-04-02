Judge rules against unvaccinated Kentucky high school student banned from team

A judge has ruled against an unvaccinated Kentucky high school student who sued after being told he couldn't play basketball because he didn't have a chicken pox vaccine.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports that the judge in the case ruled in the favor of the health department Tuesday, saying that they can ban students who are not vaccinated from school and extracurricular activities.

This comes after 18-year-old Jerome Kunkel sued the health department after he wasn’t allowed to play basketball because he didn’t get the chicken pox vaccination for religious reasons. Kunkel, a senior at Assumption Academy, has been out of school since March 15.

An outbreak of 32 cases of the chicken pox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Assumption Academy prompted the health department to ban all students without proof of immunity from the school for 21 days.

His attorney claimed Kunkel was discriminated against and ‘targeted’ because of his religious beliefs.

