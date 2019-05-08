Judge sets $250K bond for Ohio man accused of murdering newborn son

An Ohio man accused of murdering his newborn child appeared in court to answer to his murder charge.

Fayette County Detention Center/FOX19

Cody Colwell, 27, was arrested in Lexington on a murder warrant in Warren County, Ohio in April. He is also accused of felonious assault and endangering children. His 2-month-old child Cayden Colwell died in a "suspicious" manner Apr. 14, three days after he was found unresponsive.

FOX19 reports the Ohio court entered a not guilty plea for Colwell, who denied the allegations against him. Colwell waived his extradition while at court in Fayette County last week.

Prosecutors asked for bail to be set at $250,000 cash, which is what the judge set it at. Colwell unsuccessfully asked for a lower bond.