Judge sides with Gov. Beshear in state board of education reorganization

A Franklin County Circuit Court judge has denied a motion filed by previously appointed board members of the Kentucky Board of Education seeking an injunction that would halt a reorganization of the state’s education board.

On his first day in office, Gov. Beshear reorganized the state board of education and appointed new members that he says are committed to making schools better.

The board members removed through the order filed a lawsuit, saying the reorganization was out of the governor’s authority, saying board members could only be removed from their positions “for cause.”

In his analysis, however, Judge Thomas Wingate disagreed, saying “the various education boards at issue fall within the ambit of the Governor’s temporary-reorganization-outside-of-session power…”

The decision is expected to be appealed.

