Judge to allow jurors to visit the site of crash that killed Lexington toddler

Jacob Heil was in court Thursday for hearing on motions in his case.

The former University of Kentucky student is accused of reckless homicide and DUI following a September crash hitting 4-year-old Marco Shemwell near Kroger Field. Shemwell would die from injuries sustained in the crash.

Judge Lucy VanMeter granted the defense's motion to allow jurors to visit the crash scene on Cooper Drive.

Heil's attorneys previously argued in the filed motion that a crucial dispute in the case is whether or not Shemwell was in the road or standing by it when Heil crashed. They believe a scene visit would allow the jury to reach a fully informed verdict.

The Commonwealth's attorneys objected to that decision, arguing there are photos and videos that more accurately depict the scene.

Prosecutors did not object to a motion to exclude Heil's preliminary breath test that police took at the scene.

Heil's trial date is set for April 6-9, 2020.