Judge to hear referee's appeal in lawsuit against KSR this week

FILE - In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari argues a call with referee John Higgins in the first half of the South Regional final game against North Carolina in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Memphis, Tenn. Referee John Higgins of Omaha has contacted law enforcement to report he’s received death threats after Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional final. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Higgins reported threats on his home phone, which has an unlisted number, and on the office phone for his roofing company. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge will hear an appeal in a lawsuit between an NCAA college basketball referee and Kentucky Sports Radio.

College basketball referee John Higgins filed the lawsuit against KSR back in 2017.

Higgins claimed the broadcasters encouraged fans to make threatening phone calls to Higgins’ roofing business.

Higgins drew ire from Kentucky fans after calls made during a 2017 Elite Eight matchup against North Carolina. He was later pulled from refereeing the Final Four game.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in March 2019.

The appeal will be heard at the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at 9 a.m. Thursday.

 
