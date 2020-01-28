Judge to hear referee's appeal in lawsuit against KSR this week

A judge will hear an appeal in a lawsuit between an NCAA college basketball referee and Kentucky Sports Radio.

College basketball referee John Higgins filed the lawsuit against KSR back in 2017.

Higgins claimed the broadcasters encouraged fans to make threatening phone calls to Higgins’ roofing business.

Higgins drew ire from Kentucky fans after calls made during a 2017 Elite Eight matchup against North Carolina. He was later pulled from refereeing the Final Four game.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in March 2019.

The appeal will be heard at the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at 9 a.m. Thursday.