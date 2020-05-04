Judge upholds Ky. mass gathering ban, says no to travel ban

A federal judge has ruled that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s restriction on travel amid the coronavirus pandemic is unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman sided with the governor on a ban of mass gatherings in a ruling Monday. A group of plaintiffs who attended a church service in Louisville had filed suit challenging the travel and mass gatherings bans. They attended an Easter church service and received orders from the state to quarantine for 14 days. Beshear also outlined a plan Monday to combat a coronavirus outbreak among prisoners and staff at the Green River Correctional Complex.

