Junior Ranger celebrates hundreds of badges at Camp Nelson

Aida Frey, a very decorated Junior Ranger, shared memories of National Park visits with family and friends on Saturday morning at Camp Nelson.

"I felt a rumbling beneath my feet and my toes rattled. It was like an exploding burst of thunder. Mesmerized my eyes grew wider and wider. I couldn't turn away from what was happening. The two gunners dotted with black top hats raised their muskets," Frey read.

That's how the first chapter of Frey's book starts. It details out the adventures she has had during hundreds of National Park visits she has taken with her family. She has been to 333 National Parks to be exact.

"When I was 9 years old my dad took me to Effigy Mounds in Iowa. I didn't really know what a national park was at the time," Frey said. "I was just a small 9 year old wanting to travel a lot.

Two rangers there inspired her to join the Junior Ranger Program and learn about each park's history.

"I learned all about the Indian burial mounds and how they're shaped in bears or eagles and I thought it was really interesting," Frey said.

Her interest has not dimmed in the slightest since. There are 419 parks and she wants to visit them all.

Today she collected her badge from Camp Nelson. She hopes that her milestones can inspire other young people to get out and learn about the National Parks.

