Jury awards Sen. Rand Paul more than half million in damages in assault case

A jury has awarded Sen. Rand Paul more than $582,000 in damages after his neighbor assaulted him while he was doing yard work.

WBKO's Kelly Dean reports the jury awarded Paul $375,000 in punitive damages, $200,000 for pain and suffering and $7,834.82 in medical damages.

Rene Boucher tackled and broke Paul's ribs while the Republican senator was doing yard work at his Kentucky home in 2017.

The case went to the jury on the third day of the trial Wednesday.

The first two days of testimony included accounts by Paul and his attacker, Rene Boucher. Paul testified he feared for his life after the surprise attack. An apologetic Boucher said he wasn't thinking rationally when he attacked Paul.

Paul watched a few feet away and showed no outward emotion as Boucher testified Tuesday.

In his lawsuit against Boucher, Paul is seeking up to $500,000 in compensatory damages and up to $1 million in punitive damages.

Boucher's attorney Matt Baker said his client plans to appeal the verdict.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.