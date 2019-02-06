Jury convicts Iowa woman in death of infant found in swing

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) - Jurors have found an Iowa woman guilty in the death of her infant son, whose lifeless body was found in a baby swing.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports it took the jury about four hours Wednesday to find 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

The charges stem from the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn , whose body was found Aug. 30, 2017, in a maggot-infested diaper at an apartment in Alta Vista. First responders found his body in a sweltering bedroom in a baby swing.

An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The baby's father, Zachary Koehn , already has been sentenced to life in prison in the case.

 
