Jury convicts suspect in Marine's murder outside Lexington bar

A jury has found a man guilty in the murder of a Marine back in 2014.

A jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts against Dawan Mulazim late Monday night. Prosecutors say Mulazim shot and killed Jonathan Price outside of Austin City Saloon.

This is the second time Mulazim was on trial for the charges. In 2018 a jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges related to the deadly shooting and robbery.