Jury deliberating in retrial for suspect in Marine's murder outside Lexington bar

Closing arguments are underway for a man charged in the murder of a Marine back in 2014. (WKYT)

Police say Dawan Mulazim shot and killed Jonathan Price outside of Austin City Saloon in Lexington. This is the second time going through this for the victims, as well as Mulazim, the man accused. Last year a jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges against him relate to the deadly shooting and robbery that happened more than five years ago.

"From the beginning of this, the Commonwealth has called this case a puzzle," Prosecutor Kimberly Baird said.

Baird explained that's because of the amount of different pieces to the case. The defense, though, obviously working to poke holes in each of those.

"Took more than a year to indict because they didn't have the evidence and they knew it," Mulazim's attorney Kim Green said.

Back in the summer of 2014, US Marine Jonathan Price and his wife Megan were robbed and shot while waiting for a ride outside of Austin City -- Jonathon was unable to survive his injuries.

Investigators say Quincinio Canada and Mulazim were on a crime spree that summer, committing a robbery six days before the shooting in which the gun used was stolen. The two were convicted of that crime in the trial last year, however, not for what happened outside of Austin City.

Canada was found not guilty and a verdict was unable to be reached for Mulazim. That led to his retrial on the Austin City charges, as well as some new charges for a robbery investigators say happened a month after the deadly shooting. The defense claimed they are linking a bunch of crimes together, and even manipulated evidence because the pieces don't fit their puzzle.

"Gaps where they have tried to fill in with pieces they have taken from unrelated crimes, where they've tried to manipulate what they do have into something they have fit what they don't have," Green said.

"You take each individual piece, and you set it," Baird said. "You may not know when you look at a piece where it goes, or what the relevance of it is at that particular moment. But you wait until you get all your pieces together to find what the big picture is. That's how you work a puzzle."

Mulazim is serving a 60-year sentence for the robbery he was convicted of in the initial trial. His nephew Canada is serving a 50-year sentence for that same crime in Lexington.

