Jury finds former Lexington student guilty of threatening school

A jury has found a former Paul Laurence Dunbar High School student guilty of threatening the school he attended.

Our reporting partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader say the jury returned the guilty verdict against 19-year-old Timothy Felker after two hours of deliberation.

Felker, who was a senior at the high school, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. Police said students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School heard Felker make threats. Police also said Felker admitted to saying he would shoot up the school because he was bullied.

Court documents show police confiscated a rifle and 500 rounds of ammunition from Felker's home. According to his arrest citation, Felker, who was 18 at the time, bought the rifle with money given to him by his mother in order to get a tattoo.

The Herald-Leader reports Felker's defense attorneys argued that their client was joking about the threats. They believed school shootings in Marshall County and Parkland, Florida led to his peers taking his jokes more seriously.

Felker could face up to five years in prison.