A Kenton County jury is recommending a man spend fifteen years in prison for sexual abuse.

A jury convicted Arrin Bush on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of attempted first-degree rape.

The case started in February of 2018.

Investigators say bush sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl at a home while babysitting her.

Bush will be officially sentenced next month.

He will also register as a sex offender for life.