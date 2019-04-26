Jury recommends life sentence for Kenton Co. man convicted of sexually abusing a minor

A man has been found guilty of sodomy and two charges of sexual abuse against a victim under 12 years of age.

The victim reportedly told the mother of the child about the sexual abuse, which happened while the child was staying overnight at Breeden’s home in Bromley, Kentucky. Allegedly, Breeder entered the child’s bedroom and committed sexual abuse acts.

When confronted by the mother, Breeden reportedly denied the allegations, but prosecutors say he later began sending a series of texts to her that were incriminating in nature.

The jury reportedly took only ten minutes to return judgement in the case. Breeden will receive his final sentence in May.

