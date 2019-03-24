Former Mayor Jim Gray honored for his service to the LGBTQ community

Updated: Sun 4:37 PM, Mar 24, 2019

Sunday afternoon a large group gathered inside the Livery in downtown Lexington in honor of Former Mayor Jim Gray.

JustFundKY, who hosted the event, is a $1.5 million endowment that funds educational projects. Their goal is to support community groups fighting for fairness and equality around the state.

"Mayor Gray is just a wonderful role model for the LGBT community. He served Lexington with grace and dignity," said Board Secretary Bernadette Barton.

JustFundKY has granted over $280,000 to 60 community organizations throughout the Commonwealth.

"To help young people through out our state, that's a very big deal. It's an honor for me to be able to be here today and represent our community for the last 8 years. It was a real honor for me," said Mayor Gray.

Proceeds from the event will add to the endowment, allowing them to promote fairness around the state.

 
