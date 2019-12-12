Justice Nickell sworn in as Kentucky Supreme Court justice

Justice Christopher Nickell, of Western Kentucky, was formally sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky at a ceremony at the state Capitol in Frankfort on Wednesday.

Justice Nickell said he pledged to do his “honor and to do my best” in his new role and that he could not “express in words the great honor and excitement I have in joining this body.”

“As we seek the common good of the common people, let us go forward united in this commonwealth,” he said of the court.

Justice Nickell was elected in the November general election to serve the 1st Supreme Court District, which is composed of the commonwealth’s 24 westernmost counties. He has served the counties in the 1st District for the past 13 years as a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge for the 1st Appellate District, 1st Division.

