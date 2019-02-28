Justice department says conditions as eastern Kentucky jail unconstitutional

The U.S. Department of Justice says an investigation has determined the conditions at an eastern Kentucky jail violate inmates' civil rights.

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced its findings Thursday, saying the Boyd County Detention Center in Cattlesburg has conditions which violate the Fourth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution.

Federal investigators accuse the jail of violating inmates' rights to bodily privacy using restraint chairs. The county is also accused of routinely using chemical agents and electronic control devices.

“The Constitution guarantees all prisoners the reasonable expectation of personal privacy and the right to be free from excessive use of force,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said. “Our investigation found reasonable cause to believe that the Jail inflicts punishment without justification and fails to protect its prisoners’ reasonable expectations of privacy. The Justice Department hopes to continue to work with the Jail to resolve the Department’s concerns.”

Two inmates died in 2018, prompting the resignation of the jailer. 60 inmates were also removed to relieve overcrowding.

The investigation began in November 2016.