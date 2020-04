Justin Bieber is postponing all currently scheduled concerts for The Changes Tour.

That includes the concert scheduled for August 12 at the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville and the one scheduled for August 18 at Rupp Arena.

The announcement says the postponement is due to the current public health crisis.

According to the YUM! Center, Bieber is asking fans to hold on to their tickets because they will be honored when the concerts are rescheduled.