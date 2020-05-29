Juvenile arrested for murder in shooting death of Lexington man

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a Lexington man.

Police say a 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of 55-year-old Lowell A. Johnson. Johnson died after he was shot Wednesday at an apartment complex on Augusta Drive.

Less than 24 hours later, at the same apartment complex, 58-year-old Bruce Trice was shot to death.

[UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in second homicide on same Lexington street]

Investigators aren't ready to say the cases are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.