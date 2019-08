Lexington Police say they are investigating a shooting on Venetian Circle Sunday night.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call just after 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found a male juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. He has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lexington Police say they are still looking for a suspect, however they do not have a description.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.