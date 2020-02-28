Juvenile taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

We're told officers found a juvenile who had been shot near a vehicle that had bullet holes in it on Fortune Hill Ln. (WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Lexington.

According to police, they responded around 3:45 p.m. Friday to the area of Liberty and Fortune for a reported shooting.

Police say they found several shell casings in the area.

We're told officers found a juvenile who had been shot near a vehicle that had bullet holes in it on Fortune Hill Ln.

They say the juvenile was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the juvenile is not cooperating with them and they don't have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus