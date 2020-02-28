Juvenile taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting in Lexington.

According to police, they responded around 3:45 p.m. Friday to the area of Liberty and Fortune for a reported shooting.

Police say they found several shell casings in the area.

We're told officers found a juvenile who had been shot near a vehicle that had bullet holes in it on Fortune Hill Ln.

They say the juvenile was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the juvenile is not cooperating with them and they don't have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).