Juveniles being questioned in Lexington armed robbery

Three minors are in police custody after a robbery in Lexington Sunday morning.

Police say it happened in the 1700 block of Golfview Drive around 12:30 a.m.

According to investigators, three male suspects entered a home and stole things from the homeowners at gunpoint.

Afterward, police in the area saw three individuals matching the suspect’s description in a vehicle and initiated a short chase, which ended on Jennifer Road when the three juveniles tried to run from their car.

Police say they are only possible suspects right now. All of them are being questioned.

