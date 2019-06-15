K-9 unit, deputies, police arrest two after truck chase in Nelson County

Two people are behind bars after leading deputies on a chase across Nelson County in a truck that was reported stolen.

Deputies say they received a call about the suspected stolen truck just around 2 p.m. Friday. The caller told investigators the driver of the truck had nearly run him off the road before continuing on to Timber Trails. At that time, deputies say officers with the Mt. Washington Police Department were able to confirm that the truck had been reported stolen.

Deputies were able to find the truck near the Boston Food Mart and attempted a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, though, investigators say the driver continued on, turning onto Lebanon Junction Road into Bullitt County, and then onto the I-65 Northbound ramp.

Deputies say the driver of the truck got off the interstate at the Cedar Grove exit, before driving into the grass median and hitting an embankment. Both of the occupants then ran off on foot.

That’s when deputies say a K-9 unit apprehended the driver, 29-year-old James Smith. The passenger in the truck, 26-year-old Brooke Graf, was later captured by deputies and officers from the Shepherdsville Police Department.

Smith was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and evading police, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding, and resisting arrest.

Graf faces charges of complicity to receive stolen property, and fleeing and evading police.

Both were taken to the Nelson County Detention Center.

