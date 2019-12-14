K-9 unit spots drugs during Garrard County traffic stop

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) – What started out as a traffic stop for speeding ended with a drug arrest for a man wanted on warrants.
It all started around 2 a.m. Saturday morning when an officer on patrol in the Cartersville community stopped a vehicle going 64mph in a 55mph zone.
When police interviewed the driver, identified as 35-year-old Stevie Saylor, they discovered he had active warrants for his arrest out of Madison County.
At that time, a K-9 unit was deployed that alerted to narcotics at the driver door. When investigators searched the area, they found about 1 gram of methamphetamine, a large glass pipe, and a digital scale under the driver’s seat.
Saylor was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
He was taken to the Lincoln County Regional Jail.