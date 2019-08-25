K-9 unit uncovers hidden meth during Wayne Co. traffic stop

A traffic stop for an expired registration sticker ended with a Somerset man being arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Police in Monticello pulled over a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on North Main Street just after 1 p.m. Saturday after seeing the expired registration.

Officers say the driver, 36-year-old Robert Dabney also didn’t have a valid Kentucky motorcycle operator’s license, and that the bike’s license plate expired in 2013.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 unit was called in to check the bike. Investigators say “Maxo” alerted to the mid-section of the motorcycle, where police found a plastic baggie containing over a half-ounce of methamphetamine underneath the hard-shell cover of the gas tank on the motorcycle.

Dabney was charged with drug trafficking and various traffic violations and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

